Two pelicans rescued from poachers in Tando Allahyar

Two pelicans withheld by poachers were rescued by the Sindh Wildlife Department in Tando Allahyar late Saturday night.

According to the department, Kallo and Chandan landed at the Sarfaraz Canal in the city where they were held hostage by a group of men.

“Wildlife Inspector Syed Khuda Dino, along with two other officers from Hyderabad, conducted a search operation the entire day until they succeeded in the recovery of the pelicans,” the department tweeted.

Sindh Wildlife Inspector Syed Khuda Dino, senior & experienced staff Ghulam Ali chalgri & Talib Hajano of Hyderabad🇵🇰 wildlife division, did search for entire day until they succeeded in recovery of two Pelicans that landed at Sarfraz Canal of Tando AllahYar & held hostage by 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hDPwHGKAGV — SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) March 28, 2021

They have been safely released back at the Indus River upstream Kotri Barrage.

According to reports, for years, the fishermen have been domesticating pelicans. The animals are caught from their habitats in trees, bushes, and grounds and held hostage.

Pelicans usually migrate from Siberia to coastal wetlands and inland waters Sindh in large groups of hundreds. Here they nest, feed, and breed, after which they leave for Siberia again.