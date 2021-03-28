Sindh wildlife rescue crocodile from Khairpur village

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued a Marsh Crocodile from Khairpur’s Long Khan Sahito Saturday afternoon.

The reptile entered the village near the Nara Wetland Complex after which a resident, identified as Kirir Khan Sahito, called the department.

A team headed by Mir Akhtar Talpur reached the site and rescued the crocodile. “It released the stranded crocodile back to its home at a wildlife sanctuary in Deh Akro II,” the department tweeted.

Thank you Kirir Khan Sahito for playing role in saving life of this 'Marsh Crocodile'

Reportedly, this un-invited guest entered the village 'Long Khan Sahito' near Nara Wetland Complex. Villagers informed Wildlife Department rescue team @ Sukkur, Sindh🇵🇰. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cI83xohV5N — SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) March 27, 2021

Marsh crocodiles reside in Sindh’s Haleji Lake, Nara Wetland Complex, Chotiari Wetland Complex, Wagni Village near Ghotki and Hub Dam.

The crocodiles are also found at multiple wildlife parks in the province such as the Sufi Anwer Shah Safari park.

What to do if a wild animal comes into a human habitat

The wildlife department explained that if any wild animal enters a village or a human habitat there are three things that should be done instead of killing it:

Make loud noises or talk loudly

Clap or clatter

Create a passage for the animal to return. If you gather around it, it will get overwhelmed and attack in self-defense

After these things, the residents should call the wildlife department.