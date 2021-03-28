Sindh wildlife rescue crocodile from Khairpur village

Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Environment

It has been released back into the wild

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Facebook

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued a Marsh Crocodile from Khairpur’s Long Khan Sahito Saturday afternoon.

The reptile entered the village near the Nara Wetland Complex after which a resident, identified as Kirir Khan Sahito, called the department.

A team headed by Mir Akhtar Talpur reached the site and rescued the crocodile. “It released the stranded crocodile back to its home at a wildlife sanctuary in Deh Akro II,” the department tweeted.

Marsh crocodiles reside in Sindh’s Haleji Lake, Nara Wetland Complex, Chotiari Wetland Complex, Wagni Village near Ghotki and Hub Dam.

The crocodiles are also found at multiple wildlife parks in the province such as the Sufi Anwer Shah Safari park.

What to do if a wild animal comes into a human habitat

The wildlife department explained that if any wild animal enters a village or a human habitat there are three things that should be done instead of killing it:

  • Make loud noises or talk loudly
  • Clap or clatter
  • Create a passage for the animal to return. If you gather around it, it will get overwhelmed and attack in self-defense

After these things, the residents should call the wildlife department.

marsh crocodile Sindh Wildlife Department
 
Sindh wildlife department, marsh crocodile, khairour village
 

