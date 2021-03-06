Rawalpindi man arrested for smuggling leopard skins

A man was arrested for illegally possessing skins and trophies of over 14 animals, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board tweeted on Friday.

According to the department, a joint raid was conducted by the Punjab Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department, and the wildlife board. The operation was conducted after the authorities obtained a search warrant.

The following were confiscated from the perpetrator’s house:

Leopard skins – four

– four Tigerskin – one

– one Deerskin – one

– one Punjab urial skin – one

– one Chinkara skin – one

– one Cheetal skin – one

– one Nil Gai – one

– one Ibex skin – one

– one Puma skin – one

– one Hog Deerskin – one

– one Ibex trophy – one

– one Markhor trophy – one

– one Golden Pheasant – one

– one Chakur – one

The suspect has been taken into police custody for questioning and will be presented before the court on Saturday morning.

According to an official of the wildlife board, these skins and trophies sell for millions of rupees and are one of the most common ways poachers make money.

A number of these animals such as leopards, ibex, and markhor are endangered in Pakistan and the government along with international organisations such as IUCN and WWF have been working for their conservation.