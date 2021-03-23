Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Environment

Rare hyena killed in Islamkot’s Lodhar

Villagers say it attacked their cattle

Posted: Mar 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Rare hyena killed in Islamkot’s Lodhar

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A striped hyena was killed by the residents of Islamkot taluka Lodhar on Sunday, according to the Sindh Wildlife Department. The animal was killed in a human-wildlife conflict. The residents of the village complained that the hyena had been roaming in their area for a while and was a threat to them and their cattle. They caught the animal, tied its legs and killed it. Following this, the wildlife department clarified a common misconception about the animal. "The striped hyena is predominantly a scavenger; its diet consisting of scavenging large, medium and small-sized mammals." The animal even consumes bones that from carcasses even if the meat has been picked off. According to a report by the Wildlife of Pakistan, striped hyenas are rare. They are found in Sindh's Kirthar mountain ranges, the hills of Quetta, and in the forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Very little information is known about these animals because of their rare sightings," it stated. What to do if a wild animal comes into a human habitat The wildlife department explained that if any wild animal enters a village or a human habitat there are three things that should be done instead of killing it: Make loud noises or talk loudly Clap or clatterCreate a passage for the animal to return. If you gather around it, it will get overwhelmed and attack in self-defense After these things, the residents should call the wildlife department.
