HOME > Environment

White tiger cubs at Lahore zoo died from diarrhea

They were fed meat, contaminated milk

The two white tiger cubs that died at the Lahore zoo earlier this week were suffering from diarrhea for the past 12 days. According to the deputy director of the zoo, the cubs had come down with a bad stomach resulting in motions and blood vomits. "They were given medicines but couldn't survive." A caretaker at the zoo, who refused to be named, said that the animals had completely stopped eating two days before they died. They were given contaminated milk and meat, he said, pointing out that cubs are not supposed to be fed meat in large quantities during early months. On the other hand, another member of the zoo staff said that the caretakers couldn't take care of the cubs because of a funds shortage. The white tiger at the zoo gave birth to three cubs after 15 years. One of the cubs died at the time of birth. According to the WWF, as few as 3,200 white tigers are left on earth and none are currently known to exist in the wild. The Lahore zoo is infamous for the deaths of animal cubs. In a similar incident last year, five cubs of an African lioness died within few months after birth.
