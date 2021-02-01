Russian man hunts Kashmir markhor for $64,000

A Russian man hunted an eight-year-old Kashmir markhor in Gilgit-Baltistan‘s Gahirat Gol on Saturday.

The markhor had 38-inch horns.

The hunted paid $64,000 to hunt Pakistan’s national animal as part of the country’s trophy hunting programme.

This was the third and final hunt of the season. Previously, two American hunters have killed two markhors in the region.

Markhor is protected by the local and international laws like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley, Hunza among other Northern parts of Pakistan.

Although hunting the markhor is illegal in Pakistan, the government has introduced a scheme which makes the hunt legal. The scheme is known as trophy hunting.

A hunting trophy license is issued after a proper auction by Peshawar’s wildlife department. The highest bidder is then given a permit to hunt one markhor.

Annually, four hunting trophy licenses are issued for Markhor hunting and 80% of the money collected is distributed among the local community, whereas 20% is kept by the wildlife department.

