Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Environment

Punjab govt selling saplings for Rs2

Trees to be planted in schools, mosques

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
As a part of its provincial plantation drive, the Punjab government has started selling saplings to residents for Rs2, according to the forest department.

The government’s aim is to bring back forests and trees to the province. We are encouraging people to plant trees in schools, colleges, universities, health community centres, mosques, and other public places, the department’s secretary said.

“For this, sale points have been set up in multiple parts of the city where saplings will be sold for Rs2,” he said, adding that over 73 million plants have been prepared at the Forest Department’s nurseries.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the plantation drive. This time the government has adopted Japan’s Miyawaki technique through which forests will grow faster.

Over 50 points have been selected across Punjab and 20 in Islamabad where these forests will grow.

Experts have identified deforestation as one of the major reasons behind pollution and smog in Punjab. According to studies over 70% of trees in Lahore have been cut.

The premier has urged the youth to actively take part in the government’s plantation drive. Special courses on the importance of trees and climate change will soon be introduced in the educational countries across the country as well, he added.

 
