Karachi mornings to remain foggy throughout the week

The weather in Karachi throughout this week will remain foggy and dry, a forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The weather is not expected to get colder but it will remain dry. “Humidity in the air will increase leading to fog in plain areas of Karachi and Sindh,” the department’s spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 14 degrees while the humidity level in the air was at 93%. The wind was blowing at 10 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, the met office has forecast February to remain colder across the country. Mountains up north and Balochistan are likely to see dry weather throughout the month.