Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Chitral: Injured snow leopard rescued by wildlife department

Animal under treatment at hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Chitral: Injured snow leopard rescued by wildlife department

Photo: WWF Pakistan

Listen
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department rescued an injured snow leopard from Chitral's Arkari on Friday. A joint rescue operation was held by the department and the Snow Leopard Foundation. According to the foundation's project manager Shafiullah Khan, the leopard had suffered injuries near its hind legs. The animal has been moved to a veterinary hospital in Chitral where it will be treated. "The injuries would have had prevented the leopard from hunting," Khan said. Snow leopards live in higher altitude areas and an untreated injury means it can fall down from the mountains, he pointed out. After the treatment, the animal will be released back into the wild. "In the last few years, this is the first time a snow leopard has been seen in Chitral, Khan added. The wildlife department has stressed the importance of keeping animals such as snow leopards safe. It stated that they were an “asset” for the region and their well-being was very important. Wildlife activists in the region have been working to improve the ecosystem for the survival and breeding of these animals.
FaceBook WhatsApp
chitral snow leopard

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department rescued an injured snow leopard from Chitral’s Arkari on Friday.

A joint rescue operation was held by the department and the Snow Leopard Foundation. According to the foundation’s project manager Shafiullah Khan, the leopard had suffered injuries near its hind legs.

The animal has been moved to a veterinary hospital in Chitral where it will be treated. “The injuries would have had prevented the leopard from hunting,” Khan said.

Snow leopards live in higher altitude areas and an untreated injury means it can fall down from the mountains, he pointed out.

After the treatment, the animal will be released back into the wild. “In the last few years, this is the first time a snow leopard has been seen in Chitral, Khan added.

The wildlife department has stressed the importance of keeping animals such as snow leopards safe. It stated that they were an “asset” for the region and their well-being was very important.

Wildlife activists in the region have been working to improve the ecosystem for the survival and breeding of these animals.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
snow leopards, snow leopards in chitral, KP wildlife department, chitral, snow leopard in pakistan, snow leopard in chitral
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad Trail 6 closed for public on weekends
Islamabad Trail 6 closed for public on weekends
Punjab govt selling saplings for Rs2
Punjab govt selling saplings for Rs2
'Sole' Thar leopard killed by villagers
‘Sole’ Thar leopard killed by villagers
Chitral: Injured snow leopard rescued by wildlife department
Chitral: Injured snow leopard rescued by wildlife department
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.