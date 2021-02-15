15 Punjab sugar mills sealed for water pollution

The judicial commission on water and environment has sealed 15 sugar mills and issued warnings to multiple others for polluting the water.

On Thursday, owners of 20 sugar mills appeared before Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi, the chairperson of the commission. These mills don’t have a water management plant due to which groundwater remains polluted.

During the meeting, Qureshi ordered the mill representatives to present design plans for their plants within seven days. Fifteen sugar mills, including the Hunza Sugar Mill, were sealed for presenting incorrect plans.

On the other hand, a final warning has been issued to Brother Sugar Mill, Baba Farid Sugar Mill, Shamim Sugar Mill, Colony Sugar Mill, JK Sugar Mill, and Layyah Sugar Mills.

Qureshi has vowed to end groundwater pollution and warned strict action against anyone violating the government orders.

The commission has instructed Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharoon Niazi to inspect the Pattoki Sugar Mills along with the environment department.

All sugar mills in the province have been instructed to present their wastewater management designs to the commission by February 20.

According to a study by the International Journal of Environmental Science and Development, sugar mills generate effluent which creates environmental problems related to water and land pollution.

The wastewater generated from sugar mills infiltrates the subsoil and leaches into groundwater forming a contaminated pool. The untreated wastewater discharging from these mills contaminates the surface and groundwater.