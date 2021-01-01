Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Environment

Colony of bats spotted near Islamabad’s Golrah Chowk

Experts say they will soon migrate

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

A colony of bats has been spotted near Islamabad's Golrah Chowk.

Some residents were left scared after they saw bats roosting on the trees in Sector G-10.

"I have heard that bats eat fruit but I know having them in your neighbourhood may lead to slight annoyance," said a resident.

Experts have, on the other hand, said the bats aren't here to stay as they will migrate after the winter ends. They added that bats aren't as scary as people make them out to be through their depiction in pop culture.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem as they promote biodiversity. They help in pollinating and dispersing the seeds of hundreds of plants.

According to the National Geographic, there are above 1,300 species of bats in the world, making them the second most common mammals after rodents.

The carnivores are also the only mammals in the world that can fly.

 
HOME  
 
 
