Smog case: Punjab labourers worried as brick kilns closed

Punjab labourers have filed a case in the Lahore High Court challenging the decision to close brick kilns for over a month to tackle smog.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard on Thursday the petition filed by the Brick Kilns Association and sent the matter to the Punjab environment secretary. He was instructed to review the petition and submit recommendations based on the law.

The petitioners said that the owners of the kilns decided to close them from November 7 to December 31. They said this decision should be declared null and void as they won’t have any way to earn money during this period.

The court asked for a report on the matter in 10 days. The case has been adjourned till November 25.

Lahore smog reappears

Dense smog engulfed Lahore once again as October began. The air quality level shot to an alarming 153, according to the Air Quality Index. The rising levels of air pollution in the city have been declared “hazardous” for human health.

According to the Environment Protection Department, the primary contributors to air pollution include running vehicles, industrial emissions, and burning of crop stubble. “The department has collected data from all over the province,” said EPD Spokesperson Sajid.

Lahore was ranked the second most polluted city in the world last October when its AQI ranking shot to 328. Schools in Lahore were closed for two days last November. Three students – Mishael Hayat, Leila Alam, and Laiba Siddiqui – were among the many people who had filed petitions against the Punjab government, accusing it of downplaying the severity of air pollution and putting the residents’ lives at risk.

Since then, the city of gardens has been regularly topping the AQI chart for its lowest air quality. Smog has become an annually recurring environmental threat in the provincial capital.