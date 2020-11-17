Amazon CEO names first recipients of his $10b Earth Fund

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced the first recipients of his $10 billion Earth Fund, the CNBC reported.

The fund, launched in February, aims to combat the effects of climate change by issuing grants to scientists, activists and other organisations in their efforts to “preserve and protect the natural world.”

Bezos announced 16 initial recipients of the Earth Fund who will receive $791 million in donations. The top recipients, including The Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund, will each receive $100 million.

Bezos said on Instagram that he spent the past several months learning about their work in depth. They’re “working on innovative, ambitious and needle-moving solutions” to climate change, he added.

The $791 million worth of grants issued Monday were “just the beginning” of the Earth Fund’s $10 billion commitment, according to the Amazon CEO.

Many of the grantees are receiving funds for specific projects, while other recipients will re-grant the funds and donate to other nonprofits, an Earth Fund spokesperson told the CNBC.

Below is the full list of Earth Fund recipients and the donations they’ll receive: