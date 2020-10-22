Punjab issues smog alert for first week of November

The Punjab government has issued a smog alert for the first week of November.

Punjab Environment Secretary Zahid Hussain said smog has been engulfing different parts of Punjab in the first week of November since 2017. Hussain said they are expecting smog around the same time this year too.

The government has taken a number of steps to control the spread of smog.

Babar Hayat Tarar, the Punjab relief commissioner, said that a restriction has been placed on the burning of crops. Brick kilns across Punjab will also remain closed from November 7 to December 31.

Air pollution levels in Lahore were reported to be among the worst in the world last year and Amnesty International issued a statement that the hazardous air quality in Pakistan violates human rights.

At least 95% of all children in low and middle-income countries were exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution, according to a World Health Organisation report on air quality and child health said.

In Lahore, a report prepared by the Children’s Hospital revealed a three-fold increase in admissions for chest or cardiovascular complaints in the past decade.

According to the WHO, air pollution impacts every organ of the body and can result in brain deformities and stunting.