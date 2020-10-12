Met Department issues heatwave alert for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Karachi for a week starting today (Monday).

According to the department’s spokesperson, during this time, winds will blow in the city from south and southwest. The temperature during this time is expected to reach between 40 to 42 degrees celsius.

“The real feel temperature will be greater than the actual temperature,” he said, adding that the heat will peak from 11am to 4pm.

All hospitals and other relevant authorities have been informed about the heatwave. Hospitals have been asked to make a special ward at hospitals and ensure other arrangements. The Met Department has also requested residents to stay indoors during this time.

It has also issued a number of precautionary measures that people should follow: