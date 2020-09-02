Plant trees near rivers and lakes, Supreme Court tells provinces

The Supreme Court has ordered the provincial and federal governments to plant more trees near Pakistan’s rivers and lakes.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while hearing a case on the groundwater in Punjab on Wednesday, said that the authorities have a month to plant trees, take their pictures and present a report to the court. He also said that the plants should at least be six feet long.

There are no longer any sheesham (Indian rosewood) trees in Punjab, the top judge remarked.

There is a shortage of water because of climate change, he said. The court then ordered the governments to ensure that farming is discouraged in areas near rivers.

The court has also summoned a timeline for the completion of the Nai Gaj Dam. The hearing has been adjourned for a month.