14 killed, 8 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods

Floods following monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken the lives of 14 people and injured eight.

The areas most affected by the floods are Upper Chitral, Kohistan and Swat. Over 50 houses in the areas have been damaged. Of these 29 houses were completely destroyed.

Residents of the areas are being relocated to safer locations by the army and other security officials.

A bridge in Swat was also damaged after which contact with the area has been lost.

According to Swat District Commissioner Mirza Aslam, six people have been killed and 11 missing following the floods in Madyan.

The KP government has announced an aid of Rs500,000 for all those families who have lost loved ones and Rs100,000 for the injured.

According to the Met Department, more rain is expected in the province in the upcoming week. Authorities have been alerted and an emergency has been imposed.