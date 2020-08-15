Environment agency must approve all Islamabad projects, rules court

The Islamabad High Court has said that the Environmental Protection Agency must approve all projects in the federal capital.

The court was hearing a case on pollution and climate change.

The agency has been instructed to act as an independent organisation and take action against violators.

We have reached a stage where we should hold people accountable, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked on Saturday. “Why isn’t work being done for the protection of the environment?” The federal government should answer this., he said.

The organisation that is responsible for controlling pollution has said that it doesn’t have enough employees.

Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and the climate change secretary have been summoned in person on August 22.