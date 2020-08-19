Elephants shrews resurface in Africa after 50 years

Elephant shrews aka Somali Sengis have been rediscovered in the Horn of Africa after more than 50 years.

Sengis are related to aardvarks and elephants and resemble to a mouse. They are only a few inches long and use their long, trunk-like nose to feast on insects.



The animal was last seen in Somalia in 1968. The US-based Global Wildlife Conservation group had even put them on its 25 most wanted lost species.

A team of scientists had set over 1,000 traps at 12 locations. They lured them in using peanut butter, yeast and oatmeal.

The teams were able to catch one sengi while they captured photos and videos of 11 others that came near the trap.