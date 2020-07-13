Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Environment

‘Pakistan achieves climate change goal 10 years ahead of deadline’

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Minister for Climate Change Amin Malik/Twitter

Pakistan has achieved an important goal by achieving the Sustainable Development Goal – 13 ‘Climate Action’ 10 years ahead of its deadline, revealed the United Nations annual Sustainable Development Report 2020.

“It is indeed a landmark achievement for the country to have achieved the crucial sustainable development goal 13 ‘Climate Action’ well 10 years before deadline of 2030 for the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, according to APP.

The report assesses more than 200 countries on their efforts to achieve the sustainable climate development goals.

Aslam said that government’s initiatives such as the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative and Clean Green Pakistan Index played a vital road in the achievement.

Imported coal projects signed by the previous government of 2,740 megawatts have been shelved and replaced by zero carbon and indigenous Hydel projects of 3,700 megawatts, the adviser said.

He added that the prime minister has expressed his delight over the news and has the lauded efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change.

The UN-led 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the roadmap to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

To be achieved by 2030, they aim to address the global challenges including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, health, education, water, sanitation, food security, peace and justice.

