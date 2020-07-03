Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Heavy rain likely in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Sadar, Karachi. Photo: File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain showers in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday.

A dust storm or heavy winds are likely to blow at a speed of 40km/hr to 50km/hr across the city before the rain.

The Met Office has advised people to remain at home since the city might witness rain with thunderstorm, followed by urban flooding.

The temperature is likely to drop from tomorrow (Saturday) but humidity might increase.

As the monsoon season is about to begin in Pakistan, authorities have began cleaning drains. On Friday, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar assured that storm water drains are being cleaned and this year’s monsoon showers will not inundate streets.

