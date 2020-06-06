Second giraffe dies at the Peshawar zoo in a month

A giraffe died at the Peshawar zoo on Saturday, making it the second giraffe to die in a month.

The forest secretary said that they will conduct a postmortem examination to find out the actual cause of death.

A three-year-old giraffe had earlier died because of a viral disease on May 18, according to the zoo authorities.

Both giraffes were brought from South Africa two years ago. A total of five giraffes were at the zoo, bringing their population down to three.

Many journalists even claimed that the zoo authorities tried to hide the news and stopped them from entering the premises.

Peshawar Zoo has been in the limelight since it was inaugurated on February 22, 2018 because of the frequent mistreatment of animals and their deaths reported there.

In 2008, a monkey died at the zoo. The zoo officials said that it died because of old age but the zoo staffers said it was attacked by a wolf kept in the cage next to the monkeys. The same year, a fallow deer and snow leopard died. The Peshawar High Court had taken notice of the snow leopard’s death.