NASA releases 10-year time lapse of the Sun

NASA has released a stunning video of the Sun’s 10-year time lapse, condensing a decade of the star’s activity into an hour.

The Solar Dynamic Observatory of NASA has been looking over the Sun’s activities for the past decade every day. While orbiting around the Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, NASA said in a statement on the release of the time-lapse footage.

The footage shows the activity of rise and fall taking place on the Sun as a part of it’s 11-year solar cycle.

The video will help scientists understand more about the star closest to Earth and how it functions and influences the solar system.

According to NASA, the Sun’s magnetic field goes through a solar cycle where in every 11 years or so, its magnetic field completely alters and its north and south poles switch places.

“Compiling one photo every hour, the movie condenses a decade of the Sun into 61 minutes,” the organisation wrote.

In 2016, NASA had also released a time-lapse of Mercury zipping past the Sun in a rare transit.