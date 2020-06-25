Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Ice slabs, showers keep animals cool at Karachi zoo

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ice slabs, showers keep animals cool at Karachi zoo

Photo: AFP

Animals at the Karachi zoo are being given ice slabs and showers to help them stay cool and hydrated as mercury rises in the city.

The authorities also spray water in the cages so that the animals don’t feel too hot and water is supplied via pipes. They have changed the diet of the animals to include glucose and multi-vitamins.

Here are some pictures of the different ways these animals are staying cool.

Two African elephants take a dip in the Karachi Zoo pool to beat the city’s sweltering heat. Photo: Online
Two African elephants take a dip in the Karachi Zoo pool to beat the city’s sweltering heat. Photo: Online
Two African elephants take a dip in the Karachi Zoo pool to beat the city’s sweltering heat. Photo: Online
Two African elephants take a dip in the Karachi Zoo pool to beat the city’s sweltering heat. Photo: Online
A tiger takes a dip in a pool to beat the heat at Karachi zoo. Photo: Online
A tiger takes a dip in a pool to beat the heat at Karachi zoo. Photo: Online
A tiger licks a slab of ice to stay cool during summers at Karachi zoo. Photo: Online

On Wednesday, personal protective gear was provided to zookeepers to protect them against the coronavirus pandemic.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also said that artificial waterfalls have been installed in cages of different animals to help them beat the heat.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to witness 2nd solar eclipse in 6 months Sunday...
Pakistan to witness 2nd solar eclipse in 6 months Sunday June 21
Climate change to affect Pakistan most in South Asia: report
Climate change to affect Pakistan most in South Asia: report
Ice slabs, showers keep animals cool at Karachi zoo
Ice slabs, showers keep animals cool at Karachi zoo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.