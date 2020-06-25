Ice slabs, showers keep animals cool at Karachi zoo

Animals at the Karachi zoo are being given ice slabs and showers to help them stay cool and hydrated as mercury rises in the city.

The authorities also spray water in the cages so that the animals don’t feel too hot and water is supplied via pipes. They have changed the diet of the animals to include glucose and multi-vitamins.

Here are some pictures of the different ways these animals are staying cool.

Two African elephants take a dip in the Karachi Zoo pool to beat the city’s sweltering heat. Photo: Online

A tiger takes a dip in a pool to beat the heat at Karachi zoo. Photo: Online

A tiger licks a slab of ice to stay cool during summers at Karachi zoo. Photo: Online

On Wednesday, personal protective gear was provided to zookeepers to protect them against the coronavirus pandemic.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also said that artificial waterfalls have been installed in cages of different animals to help them beat the heat.