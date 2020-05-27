Karachi weather to remain hot, dry for next two days

Karachi’s weather will remain hot for the next two days.

Temperatures will remain between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius till Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The humidity level was recorded at 69% on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in Nawabshah, Dadu were recorded at 49°C, while 47°C in Sukkur and 44°C in Hyderabad.

The weather across the country will remain hot and dry, the department said, adding that extreme temperatures will be reported in southern areas.

Winds are expected to blow in parts of Kashmir, Punjab, and some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.