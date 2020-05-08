Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Indian tigers find lockdown grrreat

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian tigers find lockdown grrreat

Photo: AFP

With the humans of West Bengal under virus lockdown, tigers in the Sundarbans mangrove forest in the eastern Indian state are coming out to play, with park rangers Thursday reporting a jump in sightings of the big cats.  

The Sundarbans, straddling West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, is the world’s biggest mangrove forest and home to the majestic and endangered Royal Bengal tiger.

“Sighting of tigers has gone up… after the lockdown,” said Sudhir Das, director of the Sundarbans tiger reserve, referring to the nationwide restrictions in place since late March.  

In normal times, forest officials catch a glimpse of the big cats no more than twice a week, Das said.

But with the lockdown ending tourist traffic and grounding the noisy motorboats and launches that usually ply the region’s waterways, they are now sighting tigers “up to six times” a week, he added.   

The number of the big cats at the UNESCO World Heritage site has also gone up to 96 in the Indian part of the territory, up from 88 in 2018, according to the West Bengal state forest department which unveiled the latest headcount on Wednesday night.

Officials counted as many as 43 female tigers and 11 cubs using over 700 pairs of all-weather night-vision camera traps.

The Sundarbans is spread over 10,000 square kilometres (around 4,000 square miles) and derives its name from Sundari trees found abundantly in the region.

India is home to around 70 percent of the world’s tigers. Last year, the government said the tiger population had risen from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

The government credited the increase in numbers to a strict ban on hunting and awareness drives in villages.

Despite the uptick, the increasing number of human-tiger conflicts due to shrinking habitats remains an area of concern for conservationists. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
India tiger
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian tigers find lockdown grrreat
Indian tigers find lockdown grrreat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.