Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world

Photo: File

Actor Saboor Ali is asking the Avengers to save the world again. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a series of photographs taken at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Los Angeles, USA.

In the post, the Gul-o-Gulzar star stood next to wax figurines of Marvel characters: Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downy Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Her caption read: “You guys were supposed to be saving the world. No?!”

Earlier, the actor shared a photograph of her best friend, actor Sajal Ali’s mother-in-law, Samra Raza Mir, affectionately known as Mama Mir.

View this post on Instagram

@maamaamir 🌼 👗 @afsheenmehboob

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Apr 5, 2020 at 12:34am PDT

FaceBook WhatsApp
saboor ali The Avengers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world
Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.