Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world

Actor Saboor Ali is asking the Avengers to save the world again. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a series of photographs taken at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Los Angeles, USA.

In the post, the Gul-o-Gulzar star stood next to wax figurines of Marvel characters: Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downy Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Her caption read: “You guys were supposed to be saving the world. No?!”

Earlier, the actor shared a photograph of her best friend, actor Sajal Ali’s mother-in-law, Samra Raza Mir, affectionately known as Mama Mir.