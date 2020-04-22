New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin

A team of researchers have discovered a new species of green pit vipers and decided to name it Trimeresurus Salazar, after Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter series, according to the CNN.

The reason scientists suggested to call the snake Salazar’s pit viper was because Slytherin, in Harry Potter, was popular for his ability to talk to snakes. The Slytherin house’s symbol is also a snake.

The new species of venomous pit vipers were discovered in India. It is believed that there are at least 48 total species of this genus found in the region.

This pit viper’s orange-reddish stripe found on the side of the head in males is, what researchers believes, makes it stand out.