Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Environment

Largest-ever ozone layer hole above the Arctic closed

Posted: Apr 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Largest-ever ozone layer hole above the Arctic closed

Photo: Copernicus ECMWF

In a bit of good news amid stressful coronavirus times, European satellite system Copernicus has discovered that the largest hole in the ozone layer over the Arctic has finally closed.

Earlier in March, scientists had observed a hole forming in the layer and reasoned it as the result of dropping temperatures at the north pole.

The ozone layer protects the Earth from the sun’s ultra-violet rays which are a major reason for skin cancer. The hole would have posed a threat to humans if it had extended towards more populated areas.

On April 23, however, it was discovered by Copernicus that the hole had closed itself. According to scientists, this did not happen because of low pollution levels due to the coronavirus lockdown across the world.

Instead, it was because of the polar vertex. This is the high-altitude currents that bring cold air into the polar region. In recent days the vertex has broken and weakened letting warm air inside.

The first ozone hole was observed in the North Pole in 2011.

arctic ozone layer
 
