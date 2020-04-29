Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Environment

Hiking trails reopened in Islamabad under strict SOPs

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Hiking trails reopened in Islamabad under strict SOPs

Photo: Hiking Trail-6/Facebook

A bit of good news for hikers and nature lovers in the capital: Islamabad has decided to reopen its hiking trails.

The trails had been shut down during the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, as restrictions are being eased, the district administration of the city issued a notification for hiking trails to be reopened for public. Sports grounds will remain closed.

According to the order, residents can hike while strictly following the rules of social distancing. A six feet distance has to be maintained between people at all times.

Residents expressed their delight over the decision and said everyone could protect themselves from the virus if social distancing is practiced in daily life.

The notification held the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and the environment directorate responsible for ensuring government SOPs are followed.

hiking trails Islamabad
 
