Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Fact-check: Leopard attacking dog video is from India, not Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fact-check: Leopard attacking dog video is from India, not Pakistan

A screenshot of the video circulating on social media.

A video of a leopard entering a house and then attacking a pet dog is being shared on different social media sites.

Many people are incorrectly saying that the attack occurred in Islamabad. Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat corrected a person on Twitter and said that the video is not from Islamabad.

The video was actually taken from CCTV camera footage outside a house in India’s Gujrat on April 10.

The leopard reportedly jumped in the bungalow in the Golden City Society of Una in Gir Somnath district, according to the Times of India. The footage shows the leopard attacking the dog by catching it by its throat. He, however, didn’t kill the dog as it ran out after hearing a vehicle passing by.

According to a 2017 report, the population of leopards has increased in Gujrat. It was 1,070 in 2006 and increased to 1,395 in 2017. Leopard sightings are very common in Gir Somnath district.

People in Pakistan have, however, confused the footage with two recent sightings of common leopards in Islamabad and Nathiagali.

A camera trap had captured a healthy-looking male leopard near Islamabad’s Margalla Hills Trail No 5.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India leopard
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan scared, fascinated as big cats come out of hiding
Pakistan scared, fascinated as big cats come out of hiding
Leopard spotting in Nathia Gali has social media intrigued
Leopard spotting in Nathia Gali has social media intrigued
Fact-check: Leopard attacking dog video is from India, not Pakistan
Fact-check: Leopard attacking dog video is from India, not Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.