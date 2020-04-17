Fact-check: Leopard attacking dog video is from India, not Pakistan

A video of a leopard entering a house and then attacking a pet dog is being shared on different social media sites.

Many people are incorrectly saying that the attack occurred in Islamabad. Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat corrected a person on Twitter and said that the video is not from Islamabad.

Sir the video is not from Islamabad . https://t.co/T7uZFAsKYF — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 16, 2020

The video was actually taken from CCTV camera footage outside a house in India’s Gujrat on April 10.

The leopard reportedly jumped in the bungalow in the Golden City Society of Una in Gir Somnath district, according to the Times of India. The footage shows the leopard attacking the dog by catching it by its throat. He, however, didn’t kill the dog as it ran out after hearing a vehicle passing by.

According to a 2017 report, the population of leopards has increased in Gujrat. It was 1,070 in 2006 and increased to 1,395 in 2017. Leopard sightings are very common in Gir Somnath district.

People in Pakistan have, however, confused the footage with two recent sightings of common leopards in Islamabad and Nathiagali.

A camera trap had captured a healthy-looking male leopard near Islamabad’s Margalla Hills Trail No 5.