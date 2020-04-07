Bilal Maqsood drawing with both hands will leave you awestruck!

Bilal Maqsood, one of the founders of the famous band Strings, is not only an excellent singer, but an artist, painter, guitarist, songwriter and composer as well.

Even though we knew that he’s is super talented, but we didn’t know that he can draw using both of his hands at the same time.

Maqsood shared a portrait of a couple in lockdown on Instagram.

It appears that Maqsood inherited these amazing skills from his super talented family. His father, Anwar Maqsood, is a famous writer and television artiste. His aunts Zubaida Tariq, Fatima Surayya Bajia and Zehra Nigah have all earned their names in their respective fields.

Until now we were fans of his singing, but Maqsood has now given us another reason to follow him.