Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Bilal Maqsood drawing with both hands will leave you awestruck!

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bilal Maqsood drawing with both hands will leave you awestruck!

Photo: File

Bilal Maqsood, one of the founders of the famous band Strings, is not only an excellent singer, but an artist, painter, guitarist, songwriter and composer as well.

Even though we knew that he’s is super talented, but we didn’t know that he can draw using both of his hands at the same time.

Maqsood shared a portrait of a couple in lockdown on Instagram.

It appears that Maqsood inherited these amazing skills from his super talented family. His father, Anwar Maqsood, is a famous writer and television artiste. His aunts Zubaida Tariq, Fatima Surayya Bajia and Zehra Nigah have all earned their names in their respective fields.

Until now we were fans of his singing, but Maqsood has now given us another reason to follow him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bilal maqsood strings
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bilal Maqsood, Strings
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world
Saboor is waiting for the Avengers to save the world
Bilal Maqsood drawing with both hands will leave you awestruck!
Bilal Maqsood drawing with both hands will leave you awestruck!
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.