A district forest officer has been suspended for allowing deforestation in Kotli Sattian near Rawalpindi.

Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam visited the area on Wednesday. He said action has been taken on the instructions of the PM.

PM Imran Khan has instructed us to take action against those responsible for cutting the trees, Aslam said. He held the timber mafia responsible for cutting the trees.

He claimed that they have seized the wood.