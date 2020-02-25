Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Gujranwala, Faisalabad among five most polluted cities in the world

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gujranwala, Faisalabad among five most polluted cities in the world

Pic17-020 RAWALPINDI: Nov17- A view of smoke from a brick kiln factory at Dhok Syeda Chaman Abad area causing air pollution. ONLINE PHOTO by Raja Asim

A recent report by IQAir AirVisual has revealed that six of Pakistan’s cities are among the 30 most polluted cities in the world.

Gujranwala and Faisalabad are included in the top five, ranking 3rd and 4th, respectively. They had average AQI levels of 105.3 and 104.6 for 2019.

The AQI is an index for reporting daily air quality. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, an AQI below 50 is considered good, while levels above 100 are deemed unhealthy.

The remaining cities in Pakistan included in the list are Lahore’s Raiwind at 8th, Lahore 12th, Muridke 27th, and Peshawar 37th.

The number one polluted city, according to the report, is Ghaziabad in India, followed by Hotan in China. Twenty-four of the 50 most polluted cities are in India.

The report says: “Until recently, there was no government monitoring in Pakistan. The data provided in this report comes from low-cost sensors operated by engaged individuals and non-governmental organisations.”

It adds that nearly 22% of premature deaths in Pakistan can be linked to air pollution.

Air pollution has emerged as the most pressing environmental health risk for the world, said the report’s authors. The WHO estimates around seven million premature deaths a year are cause by air pollution, while 92% of the world’s population breathes toxic air.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujranwala Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi poisonous gas leak: what we know so far
Karachi poisonous gas leak: what we know so far
Gujranwala, Faisalabad among five most polluted cities in the world
Gujranwala, Faisalabad among five most polluted cities in the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.