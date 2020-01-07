The ‘Black Water’ that is killing Sindh’s fish

I first encountered the Indus Delta in 2003 in the shape of a fishing village on the edge of Sanhro Lake in Badin. This is the area dotted with numerous small dhands or shallow lakes and depressions that form the wetland called the Rann of Kutch. The Badin Dhand complex is made up of Pateji, Cholari, Sonahro, Mahro (Karoghanghro) lakes that form in the wet season. These wetlands are centuries old and can be found marked on every historic map.

In 1977, the irrigation department made two surface drains for Kotri Barrage: Karo Ghongro and Fuleli Gunni Outfalls. These drains used to carry water drained from rice being grown in Badin. After the Left Bank Outfall Drain was commissioned and a cyclone disaster hit in 1999, these lakes were connected with a Tidal Link through a collapsed portion of the Cholri Weir. The link was further connected to the sea.

This turned out to be a blessing in disguise. During high tide and low tide flushing, an ideal environment for estuarine fisheries was created. This area became a natural breeding ground for prawn and fish. Every hour a boat used to anchor, fish and return with shrimps and large fish. The catch was instantly transferred to pickups packed with ice and transported to Karachi for export.

Master Plan for Left Bank of River Indus Delta and Coastal Zone.

The local economy did well. Fisherfolk were able to buy updated models for used, repair their boats and propellers. The highlight of the day was freshly caught fish barbequed on charcoal without any oil.

Estuarine fisheries are the next big subject in discussions on malnutrition. Thailand and Vietnam had a Sindh-Punjab kind of water rivalry over the waters of the Mekong River. Ultimately, Vietnam with the help of some experts turned its Mekong River delta into huge fisheries. It’s not that difficult; in any tidal area we just need a depression, and nature will take care of the rest. Today Vietnamese exports are led by estuarine fishing from that very same delta. Locally, we have some work done on the Keti Bunder: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Hfn75j3vWg&t=36s).

In the summer of 2006 and winter of 2009, I visited again but things had changed. The surface drains which used to carry surplus irrigation water were now dumping into the delta dense industrial effluent, called black water by the locals.

Satellite imagery of lakes in 2011 with industrial effluent.

In the wet Kharif and monsoon season, the situation was not that bad, as they flushed out the delta. But in dry or Rabi periods, a toxic syrup was being poured into the lakes, settling layer by layer, depositing permanently on the beds of these wetlands. It was coming from sugar mills that were running alcohol distilleries.

This time there was visible change in the fishermen and the economy. I took a satellite imagery clip from Google Earth in 2011. I was trying to compare the impact of heavy rain flooding in the area. Surprisingly, in every other research article, I found that the LBOD was held responsible for this mess. But I had myself seen some fisheries breeding and surviving in the drains before factories starting dumping their effluent. Now the fish were turning up dead.

Some people argue that releasing more fresh water in the Indus River will revive the delta. I think they are wrong. The River Indus only feeds 10% to 15% of the deltaic area. The rest of the water comes from the Kotri barrage canal command area, which is also shrinking due to badly managed distribution and canal capacity. The problems of the Indus Delta are far more complex to be just pegged to water inflows.

These factories are draining black water into Indus Delta’s estuarine areas.

I can track down more than two dozen industries, which are draining their effluent into the delta’s creeks and plains, starting from Karachi coast to Thatta and down to Badin’s Sir Creek.

It would not take much to transform our delta and the people who rely on it. Suggestions have been made and a master plan exists for the Left Bank of the River Indus Delta and Coastal Zone 2013. Feasibility studies have been done on inland fisheries, shrimp and mud crab farming, bio-saline agriculture, the rehabilitation of coastal wetlands and forestation using drainage water. We just need our institutions and civil society to realize, identify, plan and act.

