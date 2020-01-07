Sindh approves $25m wetland ecosystem service project in Indus Delta

The Sindh government decided on Tuesday to revegetate degraded wetlands to provide full spectrum of ecosystem services to benefit the poverty-stricken coastal communities. It will invest $25 million in the project through public-private partnership.

The decision was made at a meeting of the provincial cabinet presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It was attended by all provincial ministers, advisers, acting chief secretary Mohammad Waseem and other officials.

Briefing the cabinet, Forest & Wildlife Minister Nasir Shah said these valuable ecosystems hold vast carbon reservoir, they sequester atmospheric CO2 through primary production and then deposit it in their sediment.

He said the blue carbon was found in the soils or sediments beneath the vegetation. It is the carbon stored and sequestered in coastal ecosystems such as mangrove forests, sea grass meadows, intertidal salt-marshes or wetlands.

These degraded wetlands, Shah said, if properly revegetated had the potential to provide full spectrum of ecosystem services to coastal communities. It would also benefit the provincial government, he added.

Forest Secretary Rahim Soomro said that public-private partnership was the only way forward for the rehabilitation and restoration of these vast chunks of degraded wetlands in the Indus Delta.

At this, the chief minister said that budgetary and techno-managerial constraints in revegetating these areas could be addressed through partnership with the private sector. He directed the forest department start working on the PPP mode.

The forest minister said that a private firm had already shown its interest. “They have committed to develop and sustainably manage the wetlands in due recognition of their social, economic and ecologic significance, including carbon sequestration and storage,” he said.

The firm has proposed a Sindh Blue Carbon Initiative to be implemented over 0.20 to 0.25 million hectares of Indus Delta land falling in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, according to the minister.

The proposed period of the project is 60 years which may be extended up to 100 years. It will cost around $25 million.

Jetties’ regularisation

Fisheries Minister Bari Pitafi told the cabinet that there were 33 illegal jetties in Sindh: 12 in Ibrahim Hyderi, five in Mauripur, six in Thatta, Badin, Sakro and Gharo, and 10 along the Sindh-Balochistan coastal belt.

“These jetties are being managed by influential people and charging Rs100 to Rs5000 from every boat,” the minister said. “Thus causing up to Rs5 billion losses to the government.”

The chief minister directed the fisheries department make necessary arrangements for the installation of a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) in phases.

The cabinet made necessary amendment to regularise the illegally developed jetties, so that they could be managed by the government.

Shops, businesses exempted from registration fee

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani requested the cabinet to exempt all the shops and other commercial establishments from registration fee under the Ease of Doing Business Reforms.

The cabinet accepted the proposal. However, it was decided that shops and commercial establishments would have to get themselves registered through business portal free of cost.

In his remarks during the first cabinet meeting of 2020, CM Shah said it would turn out to be the year of development, peace and prosperity.

