Karachi’s Banyan trees declared protected heritage

4 hours ago
Karachi’s Banyan trees declared protected heritage

The Banyan trees of Karachi's Old Clifton. Photos: Uzayr Agha

Karachi’s banyan trees have been declared as ‘protected heritage’ of the city, according to an administrative order issued by the Karachi commissioner’s office Saturday.

The move comes after directions given by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Banyan trees are in danger of being chopped, discarded and becoming extinct because of negligence and deliberate cutting by “unscrupulous elements”, the notification says.

All deputy commissioners of the metropolis have been instructed to survey the old Banyan Trees in Clifton and other areas of Karachi and make a directory with numbers and symbols.

In the current conditions, the Banyan trees of Karachi urgently need support from nearby communities, stakeholders and government. In a city so deprived of non-gated public space, few can deny the extent to which the Banyan trees characterize and lend to the urban appeal of Old Clifton.

You can read more on Karachi’s Banyan trees here.

 
