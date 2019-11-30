Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Environment

Will import Euro 4 oil to reduce air pollution: PM

3 hours ago
Says atmospheric pollution is a 'silent killer'

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday his government would import Euro 4 grade oil to bring down the levels of air pollution in the country.

The premier said so while briefing the media in Lahore. He was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM's aide on Information.

PM Khan said that smog had created many issues in different cities, especially Peshawar and Lahore.

"Smog is affecting elderly people and children the most," he said. "It is spreading lungs diseases."

The prime minister admitted that a serious issue like smog was not given due attention in the past.

He said the cause of smog in Lahore was the cutting of 70% trees over the past decade. "Emission of exhaust gases from vehicles affects the atmosphere the most," he added.

The prime minister said his government would import Euro 4 grade oil to reduce atmospheric pollution.

Euro 4 is a globally accepted European emission standard for vehicles that require fuel with much lower levels of sulfur and benzene.

"This would bring down air pollution by 90%," PM Khan said, adding that the government would shift the fuel to Euro 5 standard by the end of 2020.

He said oil refineries in the country would be given three years to improve their fuel standards.

The prime minister also spoke of the plans to run hybrid or electric-powered buses in cities.

"Atmospheric pollution is a silent killer," he said. "Not only Lahore, but it is also a problem of Karachi, Peshawar and other cities."

air pollution government Imran Khan
 
