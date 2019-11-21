Smog levels in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad reach record highs

The people of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad were left choking after smog reappeared in the cities Thursday.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 500 was recorded in Lahore early morning. An index of 900 was recorded at 6am on Mall Road and an 850 index was recorded in Gulberg which later reduced around noon.

The smog levels remained high in other parts of Punjab too. An AQI of 403 was recorded in Gujranwala at 8am and Faisalabad recorded an index of 494 in the morning.

With Thursday’s AQI figures, Lahore once again topped the global ranking for the city with the most hazardous air quality.

People began to panic and complained of itchy and watery eyes as the air quality levels deteriorated.

According to weather experts, the smog was caused by winds blowing from the east. “To prevent the smog, population growth should be controlled,” said a climate expert, Dr Ahmed Waraich. “As the population increases, the use of cars and other electronic devices increases too. These effect the environment in some way or the other.”

Due to the smog, visibility levels throughout Lahore reduced, causing problems for commuters.

The schedule of flights to and from Lahore were also affected. Two flights were cancelled and 11 were delayed.