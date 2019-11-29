One billion trees will be planted in Sindh: governor

One billion trees will be planted in Sindh in the next four months, Governor Imran Ismail said Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Governor Ismail told PM Imran Khan’s adviser on Climate Change Amin Aslam that the federal government will provide Rs5 billion to plant the trees in the province.

A few months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to plant 10 billion trees across the country with help of provincial governments to fight the effects of climate change.

In July, the federal cabinet had approved Rs7.5 billion for the 10 Billion Tree project.