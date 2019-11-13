Lahore out of breath as smog reappears

Lahore is choking once again as smog reappeared in the city Tuesday night.
An Air Quality Index of 500 was recorded in Lahore last night. A 232 index was recorded near the Wagah Border, 696 on Bedian Road, 556 index in Gulberg and 499 index on Mall Road and Allama Iqbal Town.
Air quality levels across the city rose and people started to panic. Lahore once again became the second most polluted city in the world after India’s Delhi.
AirVisual.com and aqicn.org, two websites that measure air quality, have both declared that the air in Lahore is very unhealthy
What you can do to stay protected
The rise in smog often coincides with a rise in numerous health concerns, including asthma, lung damage, bronchial infections, and heart problems and shortened life expectancy. Here are some tips to keep yourself and your family protected: