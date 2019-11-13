Lahore out of breath as smog reappears

Lahore is choking once again as smog reappeared in the city Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Index of 500 was recorded in Lahore last night. A 232 index was recorded near the Wagah Border, 696 on Bedian Road, 556 index in Gulberg and 499 index on Mall Road and Allama Iqbal Town.

Air quality levels across the city rose and people started to panic. Lahore once again became the second most polluted city in the world after India’s Delhi.

AirVisual.com and aqicn.org, two websites that measure air quality, have both declared that the air in Lahore is very unhealthy

What you can do to stay protected

The rise in smog often coincides with a rise in numerous health concerns, including asthma, lung damage, bronchial infections, and heart problems and shortened life expectancy. Here are some tips to keep yourself and your family protected:

Wear grade N99 masks when outdoors. A regular medical mask may not be enough to filter the micro-pollutants

Stay hydrated. Water will help dilute any toxins that go in your system. It also helps supply oxygen to your body

Install an air purifier in your home

Carry an inhaler approved by a doctor, even if you are not asthmatic. It can come in handy in case of an emergency

Eat more vegetables and avoid meat for better circulation of oxygen

Go easy on exercises. Heavy exercise demands heavy oxygen intake that eventually leads to more toxin intake

