Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Amnesty International issues ‘Urgent Action’ for smog-choked Lahore

3 hours ago
Amnesty International issues ‘Urgent Action’ for smog-choked Lahore

Amnesty International has issued an Urgent Action for the people of Lahore to mobilise its global support base to campaign on behalf of the entire city’s population due to the hazardous smog engulfing it.

The Urgent Action raises concerns about the poor air quality posing a risk to the health of each of Lahore’s 10 million plus people.

“The government’s inadequate response to the smog in Lahore raises significant human rights concerns. The hazardous air is putting everyone’s right to health at risk,” said Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia campaigner at Amnesty International.

“The issue is so serious that we are calling on our members around the world to write to the Pakistani authorities to tell them to stop downplaying the crisis and take urgent action to protect people’s health and lives.”

For one in every two days this month, Lahore’s air quality has been classified as “hazardous” by air quality monitors installed by the United States Consulate in Lahore and the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative.

The government has shut schools down on at least three days so far in November.

Urgent Actions are a campaigning tool that Amnesty International has used for decades to mobilise support internationally for victims of human rights violations and for prisoners of conscience, including Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman falsely accused of blasphemy and sentenced to death for it.

Not a single day of healthy air this year

Lahore has not had a single day of healthy air this year, according to the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, a citizen-led effort that crowdsources and collates data on air quality.

Also Read: Lahore teens take govt to court over hazardous air quality

The air quality in Lahore has deteriorated to “hazardous” levels this November. Systems in place advise people to avoid all outdoor activity when that happens.

Air becomes unhealthy when the Air Quality Index (AQI) level reaches 100. At 300 and above, it is considered “hazardous”.

The AQI in Lahore reached 580 at 11pm on November 7. Since the beginning of the month, at least seven days have seen air quality reach hazardous levels.

Severe health issues including asthma, lung damage, bronchial infections, heart problems and shortened life expectancy result from prolonged exposure to the deadly pollution.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Amnesty International Lahore smog
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
smog, Lahore, petition, Lahore High Court, Air Quality Index, climate change
 
MOST READ
Why should we worry about the smog in Lahore?
Why should we worry about the smog in Lahore?
Smog levels in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad reach record highs
Smog levels in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad reach record highs
Amnesty International issues 'Urgent Action' for smog-choked Lahore
Amnesty International issues ‘Urgent Action’ for smog-choked Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.