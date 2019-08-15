Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

SSUET bans plastic bags

2 hours ago
 

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has banned plastic bags as the government in Karachi pushes to clean up the city.

“Paper or cloth bags could be used,” said the notice dated August 9. The Sindh government has said it will not allow plastic bags after October 1.

The debate on plastic bags has been growing but the monsoon rains in the last two weeks proved just how critical it was. Karachi flooded mostly because plastic bags had choked its storm water drains.

Islamabad has already banned single-use plastic bags with effect from August 14. Climate change minister Zartaj Gul Wazir had said that an estimated two million people used three to four bags a day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had launched the ‘Blue Jacket’ initiative with the mission of getting people to say ‘no’ to littering and plastic bags.

Some textile companies have started using recycled materials to create their bags. Restaurants in Karachi have started using paper straws or steel ones.

 
TOPICS:
plastic university
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Red Zone
11 killed as heavy rains lash Karachi
11 killed as heavy rains lash Karachi
Light rain reported in various areas of Karachi
Light rain reported in various areas of Karachi
Met department says no more heavy rain in Karachi
Met department says no more heavy rain in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.