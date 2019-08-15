SSUET bans plastic bags

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has banned plastic bags as the government in Karachi pushes to clean up the city.

“Paper or cloth bags could be used,” said the notice dated August 9. The Sindh government has said it will not allow plastic bags after October 1.

The debate on plastic bags has been growing but the monsoon rains in the last two weeks proved just how critical it was. Karachi flooded mostly because plastic bags had choked its storm water drains.

Islamabad has already banned single-use plastic bags with effect from August 14. Climate change minister Zartaj Gul Wazir had said that an estimated two million people used three to four bags a day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had launched the ‘Blue Jacket’ initiative with the mission of getting people to say ‘no’ to littering and plastic bags.

These photos i took at Clifton Pumping Station of KWSB. This machine takes out garbage (including plastic bags) from sewage & then passes it through. Major reason of clogging is garbage & plastic bags dumped in our drainage. We need to create awareness against plastic & garbage pic.twitter.com/UeSBDtjmQE — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) August 13, 2019

Some textile companies have started using recycled materials to create their bags. Restaurants in Karachi have started using paper straws or steel ones.