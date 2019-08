New spell of rain begins across Pakistan

A new spell of rain was set to begin in multiple cities across Pakistan on Friday.

Heavy rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad and Mansehra. Moderate rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Gilgit Baltistan.

Karachi, Kalat and Mirpurkhas are also expected to receive rainfall in some areas.

The rain forecast is for Friday and Saturday.

There are threats of storm water drains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hazara and Malakand flooding and land sliding in mountainous regions.

