Temperatures drop across Sindh as rains roll in

Khairpur farmers worried about date crop

It rained in Shikarpur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kandhkot, bringing temperatures down and giving residents a respite from the scorching heat.But with the rain came prolonged power outages. People said that power supply was suspended as soon as it started raining and took hours to return.In Khairpur, the date crop was damaged by the rain, causing farmers to worry.