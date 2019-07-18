Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Temperatures drop across Sindh as rains roll in

4 hours ago
 
Khairpur farmers worried about date crop



Temperatures dropped across Sindh as rains rolled in. However, with the nicer weather came power outages. 

It rained in Shikarpur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kandhkot, bringing temperatures down and giving residents a respite from the scorching heat.

But with the rain came prolonged power outages. People said that power supply was suspended as soon as it started raining and took hours to return.

In Khairpur, the date crop was damaged by the rain, causing farmers to worry.

TOPICS:
Rain Sindh
 
