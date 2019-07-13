Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Temperatures drop across Punjab as Monsoon rains roll in

49 mins ago
 

Pakistani youths play in a flooded street during monsoon rain in Lahore on Sept 5, 2014. Photo: AFP

The weather turned pleasant across Punjab after rainfall in different cities on Saturday.

After the first drop of rain fell, power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the province, while the accumulation of water also resulted in traffic jams.

Temperatures drop as rain hits Lahore, Faisalabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next 24 hours.

More thundershowers accompanied by rain are expected in scattered areas in Lahore, Gujrat, Okara, Murree and Narowal throughout the week.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
