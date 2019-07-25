Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Environment

More rain expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

After it rained in various parts of Karachi overnight, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city on Thursday.

Light rain was reported in various areas of Karachi early Thursday, causing temperatures to drop. Strong winds also led to cooler weather in the city.

Sharae Faisal, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, DHA and Gulistan-e-Jauhar were among a few of the areas in which it rained. A light drizzle was reported in Bhains Colony as well.

More light rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
karachi, rain, weather, drizzle, Sharae Faisal, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, DHA, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, pmd,
 
MOST READ
Plan to revamp Clifton’s Nehr-e-Khayyam pulled
Plan to revamp Clifton’s Nehr-e-Khayyam pulled
Rain to resume in Lahore on Friday
Rain to resume in Lahore on Friday
CAA takes a U-turn, removes compulsory plastic wrapping at airports
CAA takes a U-turn, removes compulsory plastic wrapping at airports
More rain expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours
More rain expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours
Govt rest houses, hospital fined for littering in Nathia Gali
Govt rest houses, hospital fined for littering in Nathia Gali
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.