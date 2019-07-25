More rain expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours

After it rained in various parts of Karachi overnight, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city on Thursday.

Light rain was reported in various areas of Karachi early Thursday, causing temperatures to drop. Strong winds also led to cooler weather in the city.

Sharae Faisal, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, DHA and Gulistan-e-Jauhar were among a few of the areas in which it rained. A light drizzle was reported in Bhains Colony as well.

More light rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

