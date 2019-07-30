Heavy rains continue to batter Karachi

Heavy rains lashed Karachi Tuesday morning as its streets continue to be flooded following rains from the day before. The city received 60mm of rain on Monday.

The rain has been reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, FB Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Altaf Hussain Hali Road, Clifton and II Chunrigar Road.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that this rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has predicted that the city will receive more rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

Rains are expected in Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Larkana, and Sukkur too.

Meanwhile, rains are expected in other cities too. Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Peshawar, Islamabad, Kalat, Sibi, Naseerabad, Makran, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will receive sporadic rains, according to the Met department.

Hyderabad

On Monday, rain wreaked havoc in Hyderabad as water entered many houses and electricity remain suspended for hours.

It rained in Alamdar Chowk, Naseem Nagar, Abdullah Town, Latifabad, Hussainabad, Qasimabad.

Balochistan

Different cities of Balochistan will receive rain too. Rains are expected in Kalat, Sibi, Naseerabad in the next 24 hours.

The MET department said that 1 mm of rain was recorded in Khuzdar and Ormara.

On Monday, Sindh’s education department announced that all educational institutions will remain shut today (Tuesday).

Eight people, including two children, have been electrocuted to death in Karachi because of rains in the city on Monday. Two children were electrocuted to death in Paposh Nagar, while two teenagers died in Malir. Four other deaths were reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Nazimabad.

