HOME > Environment

Another 24 hours of rain forecast in Lahore

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

After a full day of showers, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a further 24 hours of rain in Lahore. 

The pleasant weather was marred by the water that collected on the city’s streets. But that was not unique to Lahore.

It rained across Punjab this weekend and many streets have been flooded with rainwater.

In Mianwali, Pattoki, Phul Nagar and Chiniot rain caused temperatures to drop but it came with flooded streets and suspended power supply.

TOPICS:
Lahore Rain
 
Lahore, rain, punjab, weather, mianwali, lahore rain, lahore weather
 
