Another 24 hours of rain forecast in Lahore

After a full day of showers, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a further 24 hours of rain in Lahore.

The pleasant weather was marred by the water that collected on the city’s streets. But that was not unique to Lahore.

It rained across Punjab this weekend and many streets have been flooded with rainwater.

In Mianwali, Pattoki, Phul Nagar and Chiniot rain caused temperatures to drop but it came with flooded streets and suspended power supply.

