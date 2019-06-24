Weather report: Temperatures drop as rain hits Lahore, Faisalabad

It’s that time of year again. Rain has begun to pour across the country with temperatures in several areas dropping.

Lahore, Murree, Faisalabad, Okara and Azad Kashmir all received rain Sunday night.

In Faisalabad, rain coupled with strong winds lashed the city, leaving streets flooded. In Toba Tek Singh residents experienced a storm and rain.

Okara and Kasur also experienced heavy rain.

Related: Karachi to receive monsoon showers from July 1

Lahore was hit by moderate rain and cooler winds, pushing the temperature in the city down. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast 24 more hours of rain.

Karachi is expected to receive monsoon showers from July 1, according to the department.

Multiple areas in Azad Kashmir were hit by rain, while showers in North Waziristan and Dir led to drains and canals flooding.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.